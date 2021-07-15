News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Students who failed their final exams may retake them

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 15, 2021
WAM

Those looking to attempt the tests a second time must complete a few online classes.


Public school students who failed the recent final exams may retake the tests after attending a few classes through a smart learning portal.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said the Smart Summer classes programme is available online on the LMS portal to strengthen pupils' skills and help them prepare to retake their exams, scheduled between July 25 and 29.

The smart classes have been arranged for pupils from Grades 4 to 11 who did not pass their third term tests.

Schools have also been directed to inform students about the importance of following up on these online classes.

Classes that have already started include reviews, videos and practice questions that students must complete to retake the tests.

School administrators said the classes are not conducted daily, and students have to follow up the lessons on their own through the LMS portal to catch up. The online classes include lessons from the third term.

The Smart Summer classes depend on students' self-learning through educational platforms within a specific time schedule and are characterised by flexibility in dealing with the contents of self-learning or the evaluation procedures available on the platform. This would contribute to raising their efficiency and enabling them to get the required skills for the programme.

Its launch followed the assessment that supports students' skills and was implemented after year-end results.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210712&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719674&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 