UAE staycations: Book your holiday soon as travel agents report 'unprecedented surge'

Destinations in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand, especially during the weekends, according to UAE-based tour operators.

The demand is expected to increase all the way up to March next year.

“We saw incredible sales during the long weekends, especially during the National Day holidays. In fact, bookings have reached maximum capacity for all weekends leading up to December 31,” Rashid Abbas, managing director of Arooha Travels, said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a new strategy for domestic tourism recently. Tour operators have said that it will “bolster an already well-performing industry”.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed had announced the launch of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign. The promotion is part of a wider vision that aims to boost local tourism under a solid collaboration among cultural and tourism entities of the seven emirates.

Domestic tourism options

Abbas said one of the major reasons for the boom in local holiday options are the “complications” residents need to undergo to plan vacations abroad.

“Most people are still travelling abroad only for emergency purposes. We witnessed a boom in local tourism immediately after the lockdown period,” said Abbas. “People are opting for … staycations because hotels are offering very good package deals.”

Agents said adventure activities in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain are very popular among residents.

Staycations for all budgets

TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travel and Tourist Agency, said: “Honestly, domestic tourism is the only industry that is really booming. People do not want to travel (abroad) for various reasons and there are ample options in the UAE for people of all financial backgrounds.”

He said weekends — “Wednesday to Sunday” — are peak days. People prefer staycations as they get to save on visa and travel costs, he added.

The UAE’s domestic tourism sector contributed Dh41.2 billion to the national economy in 2019. It constitutes 23 per cent of the total tourism sector revenue. As part of the new strategy, the country aims to double this number.

Attractive staycation deals

Raheesh Babu, general manager of Musafir.com, said: “In Dubai, the most popular hotspots are in Palm Jumeirah.”

Destinations in Ras Al Khaimah are popular, too, he added.

“We have had a lot of requirements in Atlantis, Anantara, Sofitel Hotel, etc. in Palm Jumeirah. People prefer these destinations because they can enjoy it with a lot of activities that are being offered,” said Babu.

