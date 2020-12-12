Winter in UAE: Discover the country’s hidden gems Web Report Published on December 12, 2020 at 14.47

1 of 7 A stunning video shared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday captures the emirates in all its wintry glory. — Images: Screengrabs from video shared by Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

2 of 7 From playing in the snow at Ski Dubai to exploring 360-degree views offered by its several mountains and the famed Emirati hospitality, the video captures the UAE spirit.

The video is part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, the first federal tourism campaign of its kind to be launched under the UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism. It will help residents discover the country’s hidden gems.

3 of 7 The winter season offers the opportunity to see the country’s nature and historical landmarks in a whole new light. By encouraging residents to explore the country’s hidden gems, the campaign will highlight the unique tourist experience that every emirate offers and the major sites and festivals that set each emirate apart.

4 of 7 The campaign aims to harness the pleasant climate of the year to promote the UAE’s diverse cultural, entertainment, social and sports activities that cater to different needs and ages. It seeks to foster a culture of winter tourism in the UAE’s richly diverse society, encouraging the public to enjoy outdoor activities and sports in the breathtaking nature sites of the beach, mountains, desert, oases and conservation reserves.

5 of 7 As part of efforts to promote an active lifestyle, the campaign will also highlight different outdoor sporting events and festivals such as watersports, hiking, jogging, cycling, mountain biking, camping, desert safaris and beach picnics.

6 of 7 Running during the winter season, the campaign presents an opportunity for families and friends to connect and embark on different outdoor adventures across the country.