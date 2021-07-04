UAE: Smart bracelet launched to help drug addicts rejoin society
The device will enable users to call up rehabilitation centres for help at any time.
Authorities in Sharjah recently launched a Dh90,000-programme that uses smart bracelets to monitor recovering drug addicts.
Lieutenant Sara Al Zarouni, the Director of the Special Rehabilitation Centre, Sharjah Police, said the initiative has been launched as part of an innovative programme to combat drug addiction in the emirate.
The project’s primary aim is to reintegrate drug addicts with the social mainstream by helping them stay at home and receive family support to overcome their habit. The project also aims to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals to further enhance innovation and quality of life in the UAE.
Lieutenant Al Zarouni pointed out that the smart bracelet would solve the challenges rehabilitation centres face between an addict’s exit from their facility and the end of their treatment.
She listed several features of the GPS-enabled smart bracelet, including taking an addict’s picture if requested by the rehabilitation centre, instant data synchronisation and real-time notifications.
An addict using the smart bracelet can also call up rehabilitation centres for help at any point in time, she added.
The Sharjah Police have assigned special teams, comprising doctors, nurses, social workers and psychiatrists, to support recovering addicts.
The force has obtained the intellectual property rights (IPR) of the smart bracelet and is in the process of getting a patent for the first-of-its-kind initiative.
The first phase of the project will apply to 50 healthy people. The smart bracelet is undergoing a testing process and won’t be used during this phase.
The Drug Imprint is also a crucial part of the initiative, helping track down the source of smuggled drugs and maintain data. The move will also come in handy in combating the narcotics trade on a global scale.
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 2 men break Covid rules, assault cops; get ...
They also hurled obscenities at the policemen. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of young...
Since its launch in 2019, the HCT programme has seen the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New road project to ease traffic towards...
The existing single-carriageway road will be replaced by an 11km dual ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Sharjah
Police are investigating the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first...
New rules stipulate that only vaccinated residents will be allowed to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New mini bus depot launched
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program