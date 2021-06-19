UAE: Sharjah’s Flag Island to celebrate International Day of Yoga

A special event will be held to promote awareness about yoga and its benefits under the supervision of a group of trained yoga instructors.

After the successful edition of the event in 2019, the Sharjah’s Flag Island, will organize a special yoga event on June 21, authorities said.

The event will be held from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, in collaboration with Fitness First, Sharjah. The activity is aimed at promoting awareness about yoga and its benefits for physical and psychological health. It will be held under the supervision of a group of trained yoga instructors, a press release from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said.

“The event will feature a range of free-of-charge activities including yoga and meditation sessions, and will organise an awareness session explaining how yoga can increase wellness in one's life,” officials stated. The Flag Island, located near the Government Departments Buildings in Al Layyah next to Al Jubail Market is a prominent national monument in Sharjah

The session will also spread awareness about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and participants can also enjoy refreshments from a healthy menu prepared by Jones the Grocer restaurant on the premises.

The event will be organized by following the Covid-19 guidelines and the visitors should ensure safe physical distancing and adhere to the safety measures.