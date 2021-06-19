UAE: Sharjah’s Flag Island to celebrate International Day of Yoga
A special event will be held to promote awareness about yoga and its benefits under the supervision of a group of trained yoga instructors.
After the successful edition of the event in 2019, the Sharjah’s Flag Island, will organize a special yoga event on June 21, authorities said.
The event will be held from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, in collaboration with Fitness First, Sharjah. The activity is aimed at promoting awareness about yoga and its benefits for physical and psychological health. It will be held under the supervision of a group of trained yoga instructors, a press release from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said.
“The event will feature a range of free-of-charge activities including yoga and meditation sessions, and will organise an awareness session explaining how yoga can increase wellness in one's life,” officials stated. The Flag Island, located near the Government Departments Buildings in Al Layyah next to Al Jubail Market is a prominent national monument in Sharjah
The session will also spread awareness about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and participants can also enjoy refreshments from a healthy menu prepared by Jones the Grocer restaurant on the premises.
The event will be organized by following the Covid-19 guidelines and the visitors should ensure safe physical distancing and adhere to the safety measures.
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack bid on Saudi's...
Coalition forces intercepted a booby-trapped drone sent by Houthi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075...
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE approves innovative lung cancer drug
The move makes the UAE the second country in the world, after the USA,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Blood donors help critically ill woman...
She'd been diagnosed with a form of thalassemia, an inherited blood... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE