UAE: Sharjah Co-op opens branch in Al Barashi area

A new branch of Sharjah Cooperative Society (SCS) is now open in the emirate’s Al Barashi area.

Established at a cost of Dh30 million, the 1,815sqm supermarket offers around 10,000 food and non-food items. It brings the total number of SCS branches to 45.

“The SCS is working to keep pace with the rapid economic growth in the emirate. More plans are set to be launched as part of a strategy to help build a major economic system in the retail sector,” said Majid Salim Al Junaid, CEO of the SCS, the largest and the oldest cooperative in the country. The society has been serving the community for 44 years now.

Over the coming months, the new SCS outlet will be hosting a number of shops, based on the need of residents. There will be a pharmacy, a laundry shop, salons, a restaurant and a cafe, among other stores.

The SCS’ Al Barashi branch is expected to serve residents in neighbouring areas like Al Attin and Mairza.

