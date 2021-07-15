UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas

Sania is known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on the global map.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been granted the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Sania, known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on the global map, is currently in London for Wimbledon 2021. She progressed to the second round in the women's doubles event and made it to the third round of mixed doubles with tennis partner Rohan Bopanna.

Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain, is an all-rounder who has played 35 Tests, 287 one-day internationals and 116 T20 internationals for his country.

In 2019, the UAE established a new system for long-term residence visas. These Golden Visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.