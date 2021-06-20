UAE: Public school pupils to return to in-classroom lessons from August 29

The new policy decision will come into effect from next academic year, says Emirates Schools Establishment

All public-school pupils in the UAE will return to school campuses for in-classroom lessons during the new school year, which begins on August 29, according to authorities.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) authorities on Sunday (June 20) announced that public schools would reopen for in-classroom lessons for the next academic year 2021-22, in line with the country’s efforts towards returning to a new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic and in coordination with the authorities concerned.

Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures will be implemented for the safety of pupils, teachers and administrators.

During the current academic year, most of the public schools in the UAE had continued with remote learning, while others followed the hybrid model of teaching to ensure the safety of pupils and the school community.

The ESE authorities said in a statement that a special protocol for returning to school would be fully developed in coordination with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and other authorities in the country to ensure the safety of pupils and educational professionals.

The authorities have decided to work closely with school principals, providing a vital role in creating a safe environment and in training teachers and administrators, guaranteeing implementation of the protocol to encourage pupils to return to in-classroom lessons.

Each school will be handled separately based on its data and without affecting the UAE’s public education system.

“Distance learning will remain in place if parents wish to opt for this option, considering the highest safety standards being put in place for the pupils and the school community upon returning to school,” said the ESE.

The authorities have urged parents to cooperate to implement the decision, reflecting positively on the students, allowing them to get the much-needed support from their teachers and resuming activities with classmates in a safe educational environment.

They emphasised that pupils’ health safety topped the agenda that requires full cooperation from parents, teachers, supervisors, administrators and pupils themselves, contributing to a safe return to schools on August 29 to continue their educational journey.

According to the academic calendar, pupils’ return will coincide with teachers and administrators returning full-time at schools.

The authorities said they were working to ensure that schools are ready to welcome students for the academic year 2021-22 in coordination with the authorities concerned.

The teams are working in tandem to provide health safety for pupils and educational professionals to facilitate physical learning in public schools.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com