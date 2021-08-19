UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

Ministry confirms it has facilitated evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed that it has facilitated the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan prior to and during the ongoing situation.

As part of its ongoing support on humanitarian grounds, the UAE has worked with its international partners to contribute to global relief efforts in Afghanistan.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised that the focus of the UAE in recent days has been to facilitate the efforts of a range of nations and non-governmental organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including some Afghan nationals through UAE airports and on to their final destinations.

"The UAE is a committed and steadfast member of the international community and is exerting significant effort to safeguard those in need. The ongoing support provided by the UAE is evidence of our commitment to strengthening international cooperation, particularly in times of crisis," Al Shamsi noted.

"Guided by our principled support for peaceful, multilateral solutions, the UAE is also working with its international partners to advance efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, development, and stability," he added.

Moreover, Al Shamsi noted that the UAE continues to closely follow developments in Afghanistan and joins in the international community’s call for a peaceful resolution that meets the hopes and aspirations of the Afghan people.