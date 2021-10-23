UAE programme vaccinates 102 million children in Pakistan against polio
Campaign administers over 583 million doses of vaccine
The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) has announced the results of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign carried out in Pakistan from 2014 to the end of September 2021, highlighting that the campaign succeeded in administering 583,240,876 doses of vaccination against polio in 8 years for more than 102 million Pakistani children.
The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to offer humanitarian and development aid to Pakistan, support its health sector and launch-related prevention programmes in the country.
The UAE PAP highlighted the fact that the campaign was implemented thanks to an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to eradicate polio around the world, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach and cooperation with international organisations, through drafting social development programmes, curbing the spread of pandemics and diseases, providing humanitarian and health aid to underprivileged communities and people, and supporting global polio eradication initiatives.
>> UAE reaffirms long-standing commitment to end polio in Pakistan
Since 2011, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed donated US$250 million to humanitarian and charity efforts aimed at providing vaccines and financing polio eradication campaigns, most notably in countries targeted by his initiative, which are Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Since the beginning of 2021, the campaign in Pakistan has succeeded in providing 75,148,404 doses of vaccination against polio, bringing the total number, provided by the campaign since 2014 and until 2021, to 583, 240,876 vaccination doses.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE on track to become global space player, says...
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed unveils plans for new lake,...
A permanent committee has also been appointed to oversee the region's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to celebrate Diwali with fireworks, special ...
Promotions to give residents the chance to win cars, gold READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end