UAE: Police intensify patrolling as car thefts rise during summer

Authorities have urged motorists to take preventive measures and ensure that doors and windows of cars are closed

The Sharjah Police have intensified patrolling to keep a check on theft of content from cars parked in residential and industrial areas of the city.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammed bin Haider, Acting Head of the Al Buhaira Police Station, said that the move came as such crimes usually increase during the summer.

Speaking about the programme 'Aman, My Country', Bin Haider classified the types of vehicle theft into three types – the theft of valuables and belongings from inside vehicles, the theft of parts of vehicles, or the theft of the whole vehicles.

He added that the main reason leading to theft of the content of parked vehicles is openly leaving valuable items inside which encourages criminals to break the glass of the car window to steal it. Most car content theft reports showed that the crime occurred because of the car owners’ negligence.

“Usually, they break the triangular glass on a car window to open doors of a vehicle and steal whatever valuables they can lay their hands on. At times, cars are left unlocked by owners near supermarkets, bakeries, houses, public facilities, or isolated areas. Such negligence gives a windfall opportunity to thieves,” he said.

Bin Haider warned the public against negligence and leaving their cars without adequate precautionary measures. “Motorists should take necessary preventive measures by ensuring that the doors and windows of their cars are closed, and vehicles’ engines are not running. To prevent thefts, valuables and cash should be kept in safe places and a vehicle should be parked safely, especially when its owner is out of the country for long,” he said.

Sharjah Police is very keen to enhance security awareness among all members of the public, by raising awareness of certain crimes and strengthening preventive measures to the theft of content of vehicles or the vehicles themselves, in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety.

He urged the public to contribute towards enhancing the sense of security among members of the community by calling on 999, 901, or toll-free number (Najeed) 800151 to report any crime or abnormal or suspicious behaviour.