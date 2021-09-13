UAE pledges Dh184 million in humanitarian support to Afghanistan
Since the beginning of September, UAE has sent 285 tonnes of urgent food and medical supplies to Afghanistan
The UAE has pledged to carry out direct humanitarian projects in Afghanistan worth Dh184 million (US$50 million). This was announced during the participation of Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, in the Ministerial Meeting in Support of the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
In his remarks, Al Sayegh underscored the UAE's commitment to the brotherly Afghan people, as the UAE continues to support international efforts to build a sustainable future for the Afghan people.
Moreover, Al Sayegh reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, pointing out that the UAE has provided more than Dh6.2 billion (US$1.7 billion) in assistance in recent years, focusing primarily on the food, healthcare, water, housing, education, and sanitation sectors to serve women and children in particular. Since the beginning of September, 12 planes carrying 285 tonnes of urgent food and medical supplies have been sent to Afghanistan via an established airbridge to meet the needs of Afghan families.
Moreover, the UAE evacuated over 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan and is temporarily hosting thousands of evacuated Afghan families before they depart for their next destination.
Furthermore, the UAE sent an aid plane this morning to Afghanistan carrying 30 metric tonnes of food supplies, medical assistance, and relief aid.
