News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE-Pakistan ties: Sheikh Mohamed, Imran Khan review growing bilateral relations

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 1, 2021 | Last updated on June 1, 2021 at 07.35 am
File photo

The leaders deliberated ways of strengthening joint action.


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today reviewed with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the prospects of growing relations on all fronts, while discussing a number of regional and international issues of interest.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received a call from the Pakistani leader wherein they deliberated ways of strengthening joint action and solidifying regional and global peace and stability.

The conversation touched on the continuing efforts made by the two nations as part of the global battle against Covid-19, with the two leaders enunciating the importance of ensuring global synergy to stem the economic, social and humanitarian fallout of the pandemic.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210530&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210539965&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 