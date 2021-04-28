- EVENTS
UAE: Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi is hiring; here's how to apply
Recruitment on for the posts of data entry operator, PRO and other vacancies.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has invited applications for multiple vacancies and applicants will have to submit their CVs by May 11, 2021.
The embassy has announced in a post that it is recruiting for the posts of data entry operator/public relations officer (PRO), driver, and security guard-cum-driver. Interested candidates may send their CVs to parepabudhabi@pakistanembassyuae.org. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for tests and interviews in due course of time.
Below is the list requirement for each position:
>> Data entry operator/PRO
Bachelor degree
Good knowledge of UAE labour/immigration laws
Excellent written, oral and communication skills of English and Arabic
Excellent typing skills both in English and Arabic
Good knowledge about officials apps and services like e-dirham etc.
5-year plus experience in Abu Dhabi
>> Driver
Secondary school certificate
Valid UAE driving licence
7-year experience
Good knowledge of Arabic and English languages
Knowledge of GPS and computer
>> Security guard-cum-driver
Secondary school certificate
Good knowledge of Arabic and English languages
Valid UAE driving licence
7-year experience in UA
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
