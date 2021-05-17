UAE: Oil spill at Marbah beach contained; residents warned to stay away

Hunt on for errant vessels that may have caused the ecological disaster.

An oil spill that struck the beaches of the city of Marbah, located 15 kilometres north of Fujairah city on Sunday, has been successfully contained.

The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) worked in tandem with the Fujairah City Municipality for the operation that was launched to protect water resources, infrastructure, and livelihood of local fisherfolk in the area.

Assila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of FEA, said that the green body in coordination with the civic and port authorities and coupled with companies and institutions in the private sector were engaged in the operation to contain the impact of the oil spill that had struck the beaches at Marbah.

She said the authorities swung into action to prevent the pollution disaster that might have damaged the marine ecosystem.

Al Mualla said the oil spill required immediate attention to safeguard the livelihood of fisherfolk.

She attributed the oil spill to vessels’ failure to comply with international standards and added that efforts are in progress to identify the ships that flouted the ecological norms.

The authorities have cordoned off the area for the damage-control operation and are cleaning the seawater of any further traces of pollution.

The FEA, in collaboration with other authorities, has also launched an awareness campaign among the marine crew about the damages caused by the oil spill and the preventive measures that have been adopted to contain them.

Residents have been warned not to venture near beaches at Marbah to protect themselves from the side effects of the oil spill.