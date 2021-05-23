UAE offers to host global climate summit COP 28 in Abu Dhabi

The annual COP is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the UN Framework on climate change.

The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in 2023, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said on Sunday.

The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “COP 28 will represent a pivotal moment to capitalize on this opportunity, and our vision is to work with all countries to realise their net economic benefits from accelerated action. “

The UAE is a permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and is considered the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement. The UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation that makes it an ideal convener for COP 28.

The UAE has established itself as a natural host for high-level large format international events focused on climate action and sustainable development.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is the world’s largest annual sustainability event, with over 45,000 delegates from 170 countries, and the UAE has hosted both preparatory meetings for United Nations’ climate summits in 2014 and 2019.

Also, the upcoming Dubai Expo – focused on the Sustainable Development Goals and including 192 national pavilions – will welcome tens of millions of visitors starting in October.

The UAE’s investments in domestic renewable energy – including many of the world’s largest solar projects – over the last 15 years have yielded the world’s lowest solar costs. The UAE’s investments internationally have also contributed to renewable energy’s dramatic cost reductions over the last decade, reshaping global energy markets.

The UAE has invested around $17 billion in commercial renewable energy projects on six continents and provided over $1 billion of grants and soft loans for renewable energy power plants, including through the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund and UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund.

In addition, the UAE has pioneered carbon capture and storage to decarbonise heavy industry, led initiatives in climate-smart agriculture and prioritised biodiversity conservation.

“As COP 28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions,” Sheikh Abdullah added.

"Climate impacts are already being acutely felt, but our experience gives us optimism that we can meet global climate goals while creating social and economic opportunities – with contributions coming from all corners of the globe."

The British government will host the next summit, COP 26, in Glasgow in November.