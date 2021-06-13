UAE: Now, pay Sharjah utility bills from anywhere in the country

The 870 machines are installed in different parts of the country to allow customers to pay SEGWA bills.

Sharjah Electricity, Gas and Water Authority customers can now pay their utility bills through 870 electronic payment machines installed in various parts of the UAE.

SEWGWA on Saturday announced that the new service as part of its approach to develop electronic payment systems and provide innovative solutions to enhance its vision and strategy that aims at smart transformation, facilitating subscribers and providing them with the best services.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the General Administration of Institutional Support Services, said that SEGWA is keen to meet the needs of its subscribers to achieve the highest and best international quality standards. The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on paying attention to infrastructure projects and providing basic utilities for residents in all regions of the Emirate.

Eman Al Khayal, Director of the Information and Communication Technology Department explained that the authority is working to benefit from the provision of electronic payment devices to provide services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the best international standards and to encourage the use of smart and electronic services to facilitate procedures, preserve the environment and provide the best services.

“This move reflect the authority's commitment to its social responsibility,” she added.

“Customers now can pay power and water bills from any part of the country,” said Al Khayal.

The customers in Sharjah founded it easy as they could avoid queues, thus saving time and efforts. Following its success in the emirate, the authority decided to extend it to all parts of the country.

The service is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance services to the customers by using advanced technology in line with the ongoing development.