UAE National Day: Sharjah marks the occasion with rich musical tribute to country's journey

Ahead of the concert, breathtaking feats were performed in the waters of Khalid Lagoon.

Spectacularly lit up on Thursday was Al Majaz Amphitheatre to celebrate the 49th UAE National Day with a grand concert paying rich tributes to the nation’s extraordinary journey and historic achievements.

Emirati superstar Hussein Al Jassmi along with other popular artists, including Aryam, Jassim Muhammad, Faisal Al Jasem and Arib, regaled the audience late into the night with popular numbers celebrating the UAE’s proud achievements, rich cultural heritage and shared Arab values and legacy of the region.

Al Jassmi sang the poetic masterpiece titled My Dear People, of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the verses and interactive optical letters adorning the walls of the stage in a magical interplay of colours. He thanked Sheikh Sultan for his constant support and patronage to artists and the cultural sphere, which manifest itself in the strong position that the Emirate of Sharjah enjoys on this front.

“Our hearts smile and rejoice on this day of pride and glory, renewing words of support and deeds of belonging to the homeland and its leaders, and celebrating our accomplishments with immense pride and love,” said Al Jassmi.

Al Jassmi also sang a number of other songs celebrating the Emirati identity and heritage including the hit number Emirati wa Kulli Fakhr with the audience joining him in a rising crescendo that reverberated the ambience.

Aryam presented hit numbers such as Emirati, Nimrah, Ghalat, and Machoob with an ecstatic public adding their voice to hers. Jassim Mohammed performed songs like Qali Shloun and Nashif Riqi, while Arib sang God, Dar Zayed, Do not bother him, and In the middle of my heart, followed by Faisal Al Jasem who presented Hayy in Shahama, Oh wow, Heyman!

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, thanked the participating artists for leading the celebrations with their rich musical tributes and outstanding performance.

He lauded members of the audience for strictly following social distancing and other precautionary measures, pointing out that physical distancing proved no hindrance in celebrating this historic occasion. “We have all gathered with united hearts beating with joy and pride on this precious occasion for the people of the Emirates,” added Al Midfa.

