UAE National Day: Free parking in Dubai announced
Free parking has also been announced in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
All public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free of charge during the UAE National Day holiday (Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, 2020), the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
