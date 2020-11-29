News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE National Day: Free parking in Dubai announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 29, 2020

Free parking has also been announced in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

All public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free of charge during the UAE National Day holiday (Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, 2020), the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

Free parking has also been announced in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219665&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 