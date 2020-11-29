UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi
Motorists have been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas.
Residents of the Capital will enjoy free street parking throughout the four-day holiday to celebrate the UAE National Day, authorities have announced.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday said parking spaces will be free of charge during the Commemoration Day and National Day holiday starting from Tuesday, December 1, to 7.59am on Saturday, December 5.
The ITC has urged the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.
Motorists have also been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined.
The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.
Customer’s Happiness Centres remote working will resume after the holiday on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres are currently working remotely following the “Our services from your home” initiative.
Public buses and ferry services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of Fridays and official holidays.
All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, requested by email customer.care@itc.gov.ae or Darb Smart phone application. Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
