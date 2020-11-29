News
UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 29, 2020 at 11.32 am
Supplied photo

Some areas are not included in the free parking scheme.

The Sharjah Municipality has announced free public parking in most areas of the emirate from Tuesday, December 1, till Thursday, December 3. The gesture is in celebration of the UAE National Day.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of Public Parking Department, said municipal inspectors will monitor parking lots to ensure parking spaces are not misused. This is to prevent violations such as double or wrong parking; or parking in emergency vehicles' slots.

