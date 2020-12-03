UAE National Day: Emirates Red Crescent entertains with sweet music
A video of the group’s rendition of the UAE national anthem was shared prolifically.
The Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) celebrated the 49th UAE National Day by playing some sweet music on Wednesday, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures of the Covid 19 pandemic. The humanitarian group said this was to ensure that everyone enjoys happiness and security as they celebrated the UAE’s special day.
The ERC said: "The 49th UAE National Day is celebrated as we live in an era of remarkable achievements and great peace. [We have] a mixed feeling of joy and pride and [our music] reflects the amount of love, loyalty and belonging to this country.
“In this day, we pledge to remain loyal to our wise leadership and preserve the achievements and gains of our homeland."
The audience interacted with the orchestral playing as soon as it was launched on YouTube, in addition to all other ERC social media accounts. A video of the group’s rendition of the UAE national anthem was shared prolifically.
The ERC launched the ‘Our Union lights our homes’ initiative, targeting all citizens and residents celebrating the 49th UAE National Day, by sharing a video showing its celebration of the day.
