UAE National Day: Fireworks light up sky over Abu Dhabi's Corniche Photos by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times Published on December 2, 2020 at 22.13

1 of 10 Fireworks lit up the night sky over Abu Dhabi's Corniche on Wednesday, December 2 as part of the UAE's 49th National Day celebrations.

2 of 10 The fireworks started on Reem Island and in Al Wathba at 9pm.

3 of 10 The displays did not have spectators, but were broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV.

4 of 10 Residents in the area were allowed to watch the shows from their balconies or windows, as per directives issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

5 of 10 In Al Ain, two open-air concerts took place at Jahili Fort on December 2 and 3, which were streamed live on Abu Dhabi Culture’s social channels.

6 of 10 La Mer in Dubai also hosted dazzling fireworks displays on Wednesday evening. To set the mood for the long weekend, La Mer Central will also host live performances by local singers including Sara Tarabulsi and Beatbox Ray. Catch these acts from December 2 to 4 between 4pm and 9pm.

7 of 10 Meanwhile, the UAE National Day fireworks display and live concert scheduled to take place at Dubai's The Pointe on Wednesday were cancelled.

8 of 10 Organisers cited ‘safety reasons’ for the cancellation of the show which was supposed to commence at 9 pm at the Palm Fountain.

9 of 10 "Due to safety precautions, all firework display shows at The Palm Fountain will be cancelled until further notice. Furthermore, the live orchestra will no longer perform as expected. Palm Fountain shows will go on as usual," said a statement issued by organisers.