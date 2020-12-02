UAE National Day: Leaders, children pay tribute to founding fathers in inspirational video

Rulers of emirates and children plant seeds for the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has congratulated the people and leaders of the UAE on the 49th National day.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said that on this day he remembers Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and their brothers when they faced the challenges of establishing the United Arab Emirates.

“We remember the challenges of founding the country, the sacrifices of loyal men and women, and for that we will continue to work, to create better and more beautiful future for our country. May Allah protect UAE and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also congratulated the people of the UAE.

He tweeted: “On the 49th National Day of the UAE, we remain grateful to those who planted the seeds of our union. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and we will honor our forefathers by continuing to take the country forward into an ever brighter future.”

Sheikh Mohammed posted a video in which all UAE leaders can be seen walking together with children, and plant a small tree, which represent the goodness that unit all people in the UAE.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashidh Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also wished the people of the country on National Day:

'On the National Day, we remember the sacrifices of the founding fathers who established this great Union. We congratulate the wise leadership and the people of our precious nation on this day, and for the great journey of the country that never believe in the impossible - a country that provided an outstanding example for Arabs and the world in overcoming the challenges, and creating a better future for next generations'