UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport within 3 hours

Team KT/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on August 8, 2021

He was caught just before he was to board a flight to flee the UAE.


A man, who allegedly stabbed two compatriots, was arrested at the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport within three hours after committing the crime.

He was caught just before he was to board a flight to his home country. Arabic media reported there were bloodstains on the suspect’s clothes.

The police said they were informed that the suspect tried to kill two men behind a store in the Emirate. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had a dispute with the victims over a sum of money he had loaned them.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, thanked a resident for alerting the police about the crime.

He also praised the cooperation the police received from the airport authorities in apprehending the suspect.




