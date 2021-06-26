UAE: Man ordered to pay over Dh7,000 for posting woman's Snapchat photos
The court also obligated the GCC national to pay legal fees and expenses.
A court in Ras Al Khaimah ordered a young man to pay a woman Dh7,464 in compensation for posting her photos online and obligated him to pay legal fees and expenses.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the GCC woman filed a lawsuit claiming that the GCC man's actions caused her anxiety and frequent visits to doctors, the police and the Public Prosecution. She alleged that this cost her money and also harmed her reputation and her chances of marriage.
The defendant’s attorney claimed there was no proof that the man published pictures of the plaintiff or defamed her.
He demanded that the case be dismissed, and that the plaintiff must pay legal fees and expenses.
Man cleared of threatening to post woman's private photos on Snapchat in Dubai
The Criminal Court confirmed that it was established in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the young man admitted to accessing the girl’s Snapchat account after she gave him the password.
The court convicted the young man of accessing the girl's account in cases other than those authorized by law. The court also added that the young man defamed the girl and breached her privacy by accessing her Snapchat.
