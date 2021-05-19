- EVENTS
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh10,000 for insults over WhatsApp audio clip
The plaintiff had asked for Dh100,000 as compensation.
The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a judgement by the Court of First Instance, in which a man was ordered to pay a fine of Dh10,000 for sending an insulting voice recording to another man.
However, it rejected the plaintiff’s request to increase the amount of compensation.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE law: Dh10,000 fine for insults, 'indecent acts' in public or social media
>> WhatsApp insults in UAE: Man to pay Dh250,000 fine, rules court
According to Emarat Al Youm, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he demanded Dh100,000 as compensation for damages he suffered as a result of receiving an insulting WhatsApp audio recording from the defendant. The voice clip included the phrase, ‘’Shame on you and your upbringing’’.
The Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff Dh10,000, but the plaintiff was not satisfied and appealed the verdict, claiming that the compensation was not enough as his reputation had been defamed.
In its verdict, the Court of Appeal stated that the Court of First Instance had considered the damages suffered by the plaintiff and set the compensation accordingly.
