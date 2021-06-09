UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The tech giant is recruiting for retail and business operations.

US technology giant Apple is hiring to fill multiple vacancies in the UAE to run its retail and business operations.

In the UAE, the iPhone maker is recruiting for the posts of business and operation experts, technical specialists, highly creative and talented individuals, and a number of other categories. The posts include both part-time and full-time opportunities.

Apple operates three stores across the UAE, which are located in Mall of the Emirates and The Dubai Mall in Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Below is the list of jobs and requirements:

>> Genius: Candidates should be experts in problem-solving and offering swift resolutions to customer’s technical problems. They should also be able to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments. They need to be flexible with schedules, as work hours will be based on business needs.

>> Expert: As experts, candidates will introduce customers to Apple’s products and turn visitors into loyal customers. Candidates must have the ability to learn about new products and proven experience sales and technology solution quickly — and deliver great customer experiences. Addition requirements include strong people skills and flexibility with schedules. Multilingual skills are a plus.

>> Operations expert: People with the ability to think quickly, leadership skills and strong organisational skills may apply for this job. Candidates will be in constant contact with the management and leadership teams, sharing data about the status of products and parts. Other responsibilities include managing and meeting multiple inventory deadlines each week and ensuring products move through the stockroom securely. Multilingual skills are a plus.

>> Business experts: Key qualifications for this role include knowledge of how businesses use technology and facilitating business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops and events. As business experts, candidates will introduce Apple solutions, technology, and services to business customers. They will spend time on the sales floor, meeting first-time and current business customers, and learning their needs. Candidates applying for the posts should have at least one-year of experience selling in the business market.

>> Specialist: Candidates should have strong communication skills, excellent time management skills. They will brief customers about product diagnoses and potential solutions. Multilingual ability is a plus.

>> Technical specialist: Candidates should be good at assessing customers’ support needs and provide solutions or refer them to other team members. They should be flexible to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets. Multilingual ability is a plus.

>> Creative: Key qualifications required for this role include ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously. Candidates should also be good at selling as well as helping team members. They should be flexible with work schedules.

>> Business pro: People with at least 3-5 years of proven track record in technology and business solutions sales or equivalent can apply for the job. Other requirements include advanced Apple expertise on mobility adoption and general knowledge of key SMB industries.

>> Business development manager: Candidates will be based in Dubai but report to Africa Sales Head part of the MEA SP&O community. This position has a 12-month maternity cover. Dubai- or London-based candidates are preferred, but remote working arrangements can be considered. Other qualifications required for this role include trade/channel marketing experience, financial planning experience, and strong project management skills, among others. Fluency in French is advantageous. Candidates should be able to travel within the Africa region on a bi-weekly basis.

ABU DHABI

>> Business pro: This job is available at Apple’s Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi. Key qualifications required for this role are certificate to repair iOS devices, prior troubleshooting experience to diagnose symptoms and causes, and good communication skills.

>> Genius: This job, also in Yas Mall, requires candidates with strong skills, a knack for problem-solving and excellent time management skills. Multilingual ability is a plus.

>> Creative: Candidates who have the ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously can apply for this role at the Yas Mall store.

