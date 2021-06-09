UAE: Job openings for nurses available, walk-in interviews on Friday

Candidates must bring their updated CV and certificates for verification.

New job opportunities for nurses and midwives are now available across the UAE.

Leading healthcare provider NMC is hiring registered nurses and midwives for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah regions.

The private healthcare provider will hold walk-in interviews this Friday in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Candidates must bring their updated CV and certificates for verification.

In Abu Dhabi City, candidates can go to Al Ain Tower. For Dubai and Sharjah regions, the interviews will be held at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

Interviews will be held between 10am to 4pm.