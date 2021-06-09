UAE: Job openings for nurses available, walk-in interviews on Friday
Candidates must bring their updated CV and certificates for verification.
New job opportunities for nurses and midwives are now available across the UAE.
Leading healthcare provider NMC is hiring registered nurses and midwives for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah regions.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE jobs: Hiring for banks, FMCG this week; salary starts from Dh5,000
The private healthcare provider will hold walk-in interviews this Friday in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Candidates must bring their updated CV and certificates for verification.
In Abu Dhabi City, candidates can go to Al Ain Tower. For Dubai and Sharjah regions, the interviews will be held at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.
Interviews will be held between 10am to 4pm.
-
News
UAE: Caught with marijuana, man claims bags had...
Customs officers noticed items of suspicious density while scanning... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 'Brain-reading' device helps police nab...
All the suspects had confessed to beating up the victim, but denied... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai to get 10 new schools in 2021-22 academic...
The new schools will add 14,671 additional seats. READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah’s sky pods to zip you through city...
A longer sky pod test track is set to start operations ahead of Expo... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies in...
The tech giant is recruiting for retail and business operations. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Latest Covid safety rules as restrictions...
The rules include mandatory mask use, adequate social distancing and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fire breaks out in tower in Deira,...
The blaze had reportedly broken out in the 14th floor. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Jobs: Dubai's RTA is hiring; here are the...
Walk-in interviews begin on Friday, June 11. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year