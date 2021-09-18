UAE introduces delegation, outlines priorities for upcoming UN session

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy to lead delegation that will discuss Covid, climate change and gender inequality

Ministers from the United Arab Emirates will join the international community next week at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to advance solutions to pressing global challenges, such as Covid-19, the digital divide, climate change, and gender inequality.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will lead the UAE delegation in a hybrid format of in-person and virtual meetings at this year’s event. The delegation will also be preparing for the UAE’s two-year term on the UN Security Council, which begins in January 2022.

"With the enormous strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE believes that this is a key moment to heed the Secretary-General’s call to 'Build Back Better'," said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

"As an incoming member of the UN Security Council, the UAE will deepen its commitment to improved cooperation on global health, promoting gender equality, building resilience to climate change, and harnessing the potential of innovation for peace."

The UAE delegation will focus on pursuing a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, including vaccine equity, and work to fortify global food systems, ensure affordable and clean energy solutions, and end the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The UAE national statement will be delivered at the general debate of the UN General Assembly on September 27.

Al Hashemy will be joined in New York by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

Virtual attendees will include Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Yacoub Al Hosani, Assistant Minister for International Organisations; and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development.