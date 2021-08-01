UAE: Insurance firm ordered to pay nearly Dh800,000 for damaged Lamborghini
According to the complaint, the defendant refused to pay the value of the claims, despite repeated requests.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered an insurance company to pay another insurance company nearly Dh800,000 as a refund for repairs of a luxury car.
The plaintiff filed a lawsuit requesting another insurance company to pay Dh799,972 as a refund for maintenance expenses it covered in the case of a Lamborghini that had been involved in a serious traffic accident.
The company said that one of its insured vehicles had been involved in a traffic accident and the vehicles that caused it were insured by the defendant.
According to the complaint, the damaged vehicles were repaired and the amounts paid to the insured. However, the defendant refused to pay the value of the claims, despite repeated requests.
A court-appointed expert confirmed that the vehicle had been involved in a traffic accident that resulted in various damages to its body — and that repairs cost Dh794,000, as it was a luxury car, according to Al Bayan.
The court, therefore, ordered the defendant to pay an amount of Dh794,424 to the plaintiff, in addition to legal interest at the rate of five per cent annually from the date of the claim, along with legal fees and expenses.
