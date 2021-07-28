Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13 million robbery
The robbery was carried out at a showroom.
The Dubai Police have arrested a gang that carried out a Dh13 million robbery at a showroom. The European suspects were arrested in less than 10 hours after the crime was reported.
The robbers broke into the showroom and stole jewellery and watches worth Dh13 million.
(More details to follow.)
