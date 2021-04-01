UAE healthcare group offers health check-up for Dh1 per day

Residents can avail a comprehensive test package that runs diagnostic tests on at least 70 body functions.

To help UAE residents and visitors take better care of their health, a healthcare group in Dubai has launched a preventive master health check-up package for Dh365, which amounts to Dh1 per day.

Residents can avail a comprehensive test package that runs diagnostic tests on at least 70 body functions, including their hormone profile, vitamin profile, lipid profile, dental, and eye check-up to name a few.

The package is being offered by NMC Healthcare in all its medical centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).

Currently, the service is not available in Abu Dhabi. “In Dubai, the service is offered at NMC healthcare clinics in Al Khail Mall, Satwa, and Jafza,” an NMC official told Khaleej Times. “Since this is a preventive health check-up package, the cost will not be covered by the patient’s insurance policy,” the official added.

Dr Pari Pulate, a general surgeon with the NMC Healthcare networks, said, “We're living in a world where lifestyle diseases are on the rise. Most people only run diagnostic tests when they have symptoms or feel unwell. A very small percentage of the population runs preventive health checks. That needs to change.”

She explained, “The trick to leading a longer, healthier life is to diagnose the disease before it becomes a problem. Patients have the best chance for effective treatment when any disease they have is discovered right at the beginning.”

Dr. Pulate also said there have been a high number of people coming into hospitals with thyroid issues, fluctuating blood pressure, and diabetes when the diseases have already reached more dangerous levels. “A preventive health check-up empowers residents to make the correct health choices. They are armed with data. Instead of taking medications for diabetes, residents can make a few lifestyle changes and bring their condition under control,” the doctor said.

The package also includes a free doctor’s consultation which can be followed up by a second consultation. Tests results are handed over to the patients as well. An executive category of the package, priced at Dh665, offers diagnostics tests for up to 84 parameters.

“This amounts to Dh 2 per day per year. Patients can test for their cardiac risk markers, arthritis profile, liver profile, renal profile, electrolytes profile, and iron deficiency,” said Dr. Pulate. However, the basic package is also equally comprehensive.

“The tests are also helpful for those who are on dependent visas and do not have medical insurance, but want to take care of their health,” the NMC official added.

Here are some of the parameters that the package covers:

>Hormone profile

Testosterone, triiodothyronine (T3), thyroxine (T4), TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone)

>Vitamin profile

Vitamin D total, vitamin B 12

>Renal profile

Calcium, uric acid, blood urea nitrogen, serum creatinine, BUN/ creatinine ratio

>Lipid profile

Total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, TC/ HDL cholesterol ratio, LDL/ HDL ratio

>Liver profile

Bilirubin total, bilirubin direct, bilirubin indirect, AGOT (AST), serum globulin, protein (total)

>Diabetic screening

>Complete hemogram

>Chest x-ray

>ECG

>Dental

>Eye- check-up

