Role of nurses in diabetes management lauded by UAE
The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81% in accordance with the National Health Survey 2018.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has highlighted the role of nurses in the prevention and management of diabetes on the occasion of World Diabetes Day (WDD), observed annually on November 14.
The WDD theme this year ‘The Nurse and Diabetes’ aims to raise awareness around the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.
The ministry is marking the day today by organising several awareness-raising activities in the medical districts to enhance community awareness. The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81 per cent in accordance with the National Health Survey 2018.
The events also aim to encourage early screening, enhance the role of families in health education about diabetes treatment and its complications, elevate families’ awareness about initial symptoms of the disease and highlight associated health issues and its consequences on the family and the entire community.
The Mohap in January had launched a mobile application to enhance public awareness on ways of preventing diabetes among the community members and highlight methods of reducing complications.
The launch of the Sugar App will further support the ministry’s efforts being made to tackle diabetes and provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services using innovative and sustainable ways. The app offers numerous services that would help patients and doctors quickly and effectively monitor the development of the case.
“The ministry spares no efforts to promote preventive and curative interventions, encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and highlight the importance of early detection of diseases,” said Dr Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary of health centres and clinics sector.— Wam
