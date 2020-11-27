Health
I was invincible until I needed a new heart: UAE expat recounts health scare

(Supplied)

He had to spend almost two years on an artificial heart pump while waiting for a new heart.

Back to his weightlifting routine following a successful heart transplant, Jordanian expat Khaleel Al Herani has become an advocate of organ donation.

The Dubai-based 35-year-old property manager was shocked when he was diagnosed with advanced heart failure. “I always thought I was invincible; I’m young and I’ve always kept in shape. It was very hard for me to accept my diagnosis,” said Al Herani.

After visiting a doctor, tests showed an enlargement of his heart and he was told to take a break from his training. He took his doctor’s advice; however, it wasn’t long before he was back at the gym.

“Four days after seeing the doctor, I was going crazy without being at the gym, so I went back to lifting. I ignored the whole thing and honestly, I felt fine. After a while, I forgot about the episode with my heart.”

In February the following year, his heart function decreased and fluid began to build up in his lungs.

Artificial heart pump

In 2019, the Jordanian was referred to Cleveland Clinic – Abu Dhabi (CCAD) as his heart failure had advanced. Doctors installed a left ventricular assistance device to enable him to live a normal life while he waited for a heart.

“An artificial heart pump gave him a fantastic quality of life and more time while we waited for a new heart to become available,” said Dr Feras Bader, director of the heart failure and transplant programme at CCAD.

While wearing the artificial heart pump, Al Herani was able to bench-press up to 100kg.

As soon as a donor heart matched Al Herani’s, doctors sprang into action and carried out the surgery. Following the operation, he was able to return to work and regular exercise.

Al Herani is now keen on inspiring the youth. “I hope that I can inspire people, especially men, to speak up around their health issues and to really consider organ donation. I think that can only be a positive step for my generation.”

