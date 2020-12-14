First Israeli hospital to provide medical services in Dubai

Sheba Medical Center to provide on-site and remote telemedicine treatments and consultations in the emirate.

Dubai-based Al Tadawi Healthcare Group has forged a partnership with Israel’s Sheba Medical Centre to provide a new range of advanced healthcare services. The joint venture will see Sheba Medical Center becoming the first hospital from Israel to provide medical services in Dubai.

As part of the partnership, the Al Tadawi Healthcare Group will collaborate with the Israeli hospital to offer both on-site and remote telemedicine treatments and consultations.

The joint venture will be activated in January 2021 when Dubai’s state-of-the-art Al Tadawi Medical Center will launch a diabetes clinic offering preliminary diagnostic consultations through face-to-face meetings with visiting doctors from Sheba Medical Center that will be followed up with daily remote monitoring through telemedicine technology. Sheba and Al Tadawi will later expand the range of medical services they offer, and the medical center will be transformed into a fully functional hospital.

Yoel Har-Even, Director of Sheba International said: “Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, ranked by Newsweek magazine as one of the Top 10 Best Hospitals in the World, has forged a partnership, which we believe will serve as a model for cooperation between Israeli medical professionals and their counterparts in the UAE and GCC region.”

Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, Chairman and Managing Director of the Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, said: "The agreement sets an example for constructive partnerships in the medical sector. By using the outsourcing model for medical solutions and leveraging Dubai’s advanced infrastructure for remote services, we seek to contribute to Dubai Health Authority’s efforts to further develop the emirate’s healthcare facilities.”

Abdullah Said Al Naboodah, Chairman of Phoenix Capital said the new engagement between the UAE and Israel in various sectors offers us an opportunity to collaborate with Sheba Medical Center to offer innovative healthcare services, he added.