UAE Golden Visa: More residents receive 10-year residency

The honour has been awarded to the brightest and most promising expat talent in the country.

It has been over two years since the UAE's coveted Golden Visa scheme was announced. The 10-year visas aim to retain the brightest and most promising expat talent in the UAE.

The long-term visa was first announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in May 2019.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many frontline workers were granted the 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai. Since then, the authorities included several categories to retain expatriates with special talents, with more and more residents now receiving the honour. These include doctors, students, scientists, innovators, researchers, artists, investors and entrepreneurs across various fields.

In fact, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has begun implementing the recently announced 24x7 'You are Special' service. The service aims to assist Golden Visa holders, among others.

Earlier this week, Golden Visas were awarded to 45 high school toppers.

Khaleej Times spoke to a few recent awardees.

Ayurvedic doctor

Dr Tehsin Malik, an Ayurveda doctor licensed by MOH currently working at Bushra Specialist Medical Centre, Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah, is the first Ayurvedic doctor in Sharjah to receive the Golden Visa.

Dr Malik had worked in India and the UK before settling in the UAE. She holds a Bachelor's in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from Gujarat Ayurved University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Preventive and Promotive Health from Apollo Hospitals, India.

Homoeopathic doctor

A Dubai-based homoeopathic specialist at Al Aman Medical Center in Deira, Dr Nayan M Ganatra received the coveted Golden Visa in the healthcare specialist category as well.

"I'm greatly honoured and privileged to have received the Golden Visa," he said. "I want to thank the Rulers of the UAE and the authorities for granting me this honour."

A resident of Mankhool in Dubai, Dr Ganatra has 30 years of experience in homoeopathy, 15 of which were in the UAE. He studied at CMP Homoeopathic Medical College in Mumbai.

Outstanding student

Meera Abdul Majid Al Baloshi, an outstanding student with an exceptional academic score of 4 out of 4 AGPA, was honoured with the Golden Visa in the outstanding student category.

Hailing from Karachi in Pakistan, she was born and raised in Al Ain. Meera pursued a Bachelor's in Business Administration at Al Khawarizmi International College in Al Ain.

Her father, Abdul Majid Abdul Hameed Al Baloshi, has been serving in the Al Ain Police for over 30 years, and her mother is a homemaker. Meera's sibling Muhammad is serving in the UAE Army, while her sister, Afra, is an excellent student with a GPA of 3.99 in 2019.

Art and culture

Marco Fraschetti, an Italian expat, made the UAE his home in 2002, shifting his company from Rome to Dubai after working on multiple projects for various UAE government authorities. Fraschetti is now a proud holder of the coveted Golden Visa in the art and culture category.

Fraschetti organised and managed 2002's Dubai Shopping Festival and was involved in many activities for Dubai Summer Sale as well. He considers Dubai an Asian event hub and has managed several events in the GCC, and his skills have been honoured by the Dubai Police. In 2016, Marco closed his company and started working for the Sharjah government.