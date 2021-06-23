News
UAE: Gang in Dubai charged with attempted murder

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 23, 2021
The defendants were trying to extort Dh5,000 protection money from the victim


The Public Prosecution in Dubai has charged an Asian gang of five with attempted murder after they assaulted two people with knives in Al Quoz, Dubai.

The gang attacked an employee, 21, and a worker, 43, who had intervened and tried to stop the knife attack. The employee was attacked for refusing to pay the gang Dh5,000 protection money.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution indicated that the defendants stabbed the victims and nearly killed them, according to Emarat Al Youm.

According to the first victim (the employee), the case started on January 14, when the defendants asked him to pay Dh5,000 protection money, which he refused.

Then on January 16, while the employee was standing in front of a supermarket in Al Quoz, the gang approached the victim and asked him about the protection money. A member of the gang then poured a cup of tea on him, and they assaulted him with knives that would have killed him had the worker not intervened in the scuffle.




