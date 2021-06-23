UAE: Gang in Dubai charged with attempted murder
The defendants were trying to extort Dh5,000 protection money from the victim
The Public Prosecution in Dubai has charged an Asian gang of five with attempted murder after they assaulted two people with knives in Al Quoz, Dubai.
The gang attacked an employee, 21, and a worker, 43, who had intervened and tried to stop the knife attack. The employee was attacked for refusing to pay the gang Dh5,000 protection money.
Investigations by the Public Prosecution indicated that the defendants stabbed the victims and nearly killed them, according to Emarat Al Youm.
According to the first victim (the employee), the case started on January 14, when the defendants asked him to pay Dh5,000 protection money, which he refused.
Then on January 16, while the employee was standing in front of a supermarket in Al Quoz, the gang approached the victim and asked him about the protection money. A member of the gang then poured a cup of tea on him, and they assaulted him with knives that would have killed him had the worker not intervened in the scuffle.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Wednesday
The weather will continue to be hot and dusty. READ MORE
-
Education
Abu Dhabi: Parents enthusiastic about resumption...
Last week, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Three men arrested within 24 hours of...
The African gang members allegedly kept a tab on the Asian woman who... READ MORE
-
Education
Final decision: How Grade 12 CBSE, CISCE students ...
With the final decision now out, results shall be declared by July 31. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air...
The airline advised passengers to keep checking for updates. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Step-by-step Covid vaccination guide for Abu...
Visitors can choose between Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccines. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians await airlines to open bookings...
Travel agents are also yet to receive confirmation from civil... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India declares Delta Plus 'variant of concern';...
The centre urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain Covid-... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa