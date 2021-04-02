UAE: Fruit, vegetable delivery firms tick all the right boxes

From services offered to freshness of produce, special deals and eco-friendly packaging and operations, firms are trying to achieve perfection

Residents across the UAE have hailed the efforts of various fresh fruit and vegetable delivery companies, which witnessed a surge in business during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and continue to grow in popularity today.

Many expressed their satisfaction with the services offered, as well as their delight at the freshness of the produce, the special deals that were listed, and how eco-friendly many of them were in their packing and operations.

Farhana Chowdhury, a Dubai resident, said that she had tried the My Fresh Del Monte delivery service, after a friend had recommended them. “I’ve tried them twice for convenience and had items neatly packed and delivered in an eco-friendly box. They happened to catch my eye among other fresh produce deliveries and knowing a friend tried them, I thought I’d give it a shot. The prices are fairly affordable and there is a good variety. It also gave me a bit of confidence to try new produce, and it is assuring to have someone else pick out the best options for me, instead of having to figure out raw from ripe on my own at the supermarket.”

Another Dubai resident, Sylvia Sarkies, shared how she regularly uses the Talabat Daily service for fresh produce. “I live a little far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, which normally is great but the challenge is that the supermarkets in the area stay open only till early evening. I like cooking after work, so if I need anything later in the evening I usually just open up my phone and order from the online delivery places available. This is the most convenient option available and it usually has a lot more options. I was initially a bit worried about the freshness of the products, but I noticed that it was all local produce and I was really happy about that.”

Marie-Christine Luijckx, managing partner at Fruitful Day, a fresh fruit and healthy snacking company that delivers seasonal product to homes and offices across the UAE, said that the pandemic has made everyone more mindful of their health and that of their loved ones. She noted that, in the last year, people have naturally focused on foods that boost their immune system, and that fruits and vegetables always top the list.

“With an increased focus on consuming more fruits and vegetables, it’s led to more questions of where the produce originates from and how to maintain maximum nutrition,” she said. “At Fruitful Day, we’ve always believed that seasonality and provenance are the two most important principles. Eating fruit and vegetables in their natural season ensures that it is at its peak taste, freshness, and nutritional value. It also means that farmers don’t have to over-engineer their processes to grow produce in quantities that make sense.”

A focus on local and regional produce also means that it travels shorter distances, thus optimising taste, freshness, and nutritional value. “It is more environmentally sustainable due to the reduced carbon footprint, and it supports local farmers. Of late, we’ve been adding more delicious UAE produce in our platters, juices, and fresh fruit pops, such as raspberries, strawberries, spinach, celery, cucumbers, and beetroot.”

