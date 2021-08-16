UAE flights: Pakistan airports set up rapid PCR testing facilities
Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to conduct tests at airports.
Pakistan has set up laboratories at all its international airports to conduct rapid PCR tests for UAE-bound passengers.
Airline officials said passengers flying from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are carrying rapid PCR tests that are conducted within the airports’ premises.
“Rapid PCR test has begun for flights to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and passengers are carrying the reports. It’s available at international airports in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot. Importantly, all the labs are also located within the premises of these airports,” said Sohail Nazar, country manager for UAE at Airblue, Pakistan’s largest private carrier.
Nazar said they’re still waiting for approval from authorities in Dubai for the rapid PCR test.
The UAE recently lifted a travel ban on passengers from Pakistan and five other countries, including India, but made it mandatory for passengers to carry out a rapid PCR test, which should be conducted within airport premises.
Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to conduct tests at airports.
Passengers have been asked to arrive at an international airport six hours prior to the departure in a bid to undergo the rapid PCR test.
Emirates says more rapid testing facilities open at Pakistan airports
Quoting the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistani media reported that passengers travelling to UAE can take the rapid PCR test facility at all international airports in the country.
Dr Rehan Uppal, deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC), said that his organisation has been providing this test within one hour for the past two months.
The company has also established rapid PCR testing facilities at international airports in Islamabad and Lahore.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
