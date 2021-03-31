News
UAE: Expat returns lost money to police; honoured

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
Supplied photo

The man had found the lost cash and hurriedly handed it over to the police.

The Abu Dhabi Police have honoured an expatriate, who is of Asian origin, on Wednesday for his honesty and integrity after he turned over lost cash to the authorities.

The man had found the lost cash and hurriedly handed it over to the police in a bid to ensure that the sum could be handed over to the rightful claimant.

Brigadier General Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, Director of the Police Directorate of External Areas, Criminal Security Sector, Abu Dhabi Police, presented a gift to the man and thanked him for his good faith and responsible gesture in cooperating with the police.

The gift was in appreciation for his honesty and cooperation with the police.

The police made him an example and asked the public to take a leaf out of his selfless act.

The man, in turn, thanked the police for their appreciation and honouring him.

He also appreciated the role of the Abu Dhabi Police and their continuous efforts in motivating the public to effectively cooperate with the force to promote security, safety for community members.

