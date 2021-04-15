UAE: Expat finds large amount of cash, hands it over to police

The police have honoured the expat.

The Abu Dhabi Police have honoured an Arab man for his honesty. The expat had found a large amount of money at a commercial centre and handed it over to the police.

Major-General Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, gave a gift to the expat and thanked him for his integrity.

The police said the honour aims to motivate residents to work hand in hand with the security agencies to enhance security.