UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8
The Abu Dhabi-based airline made the announcement following the UK's decision to put the country on the Amber List.
Etihad Airways will resume passenger flights to London and Manchester from August 8 as the UAE has been added to the UK Amber List.
Fully vaccinated passengers who have had their vaccine administered in the UK, US or Europe can travel quarantine-free but need to take a PCR test 8 days after arrival.
Meanwhile, passengers vaccinated elsewhere, including those who took the jab in the UAE, and those unvaccinated, will be required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure. They will also have to undergo 10 days of home quarantine and follow up Covid-19 tests on day two and day eight.
There will be three daily flights to London Heathrow and a daily service to Manchester. Etihad will operate Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts for all 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK.
Tickets can be booked through www.etihad.com, mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 or through a local or online travel agency. A list of other local Etihad contact centres is available at etihad.com/contacts.
