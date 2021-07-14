UAE: EK Koders club to attract world’s best coders
EK Koders aims to design and develop new creative digital content for engineering, coding, data and artificial intelligence techniques.
The National Programme for Coders and Emirates Group on Tuesday announced the launch of the first coders club – EK Koders – to enhance the collaboration between public and private agencies, empower coders in the country, and attract the best global coders.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on July 10 launched the National Programme for Coders to train and attract 100,000 coders and establish 1,000 digital companies in five years.

>> UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
EK Koders aims to design and develop new creative digital content for engineering, coding, data and artificial intelligence techniques, as well as provide tools required to enable club members to participate in various events and programming challenges.
EK Koders will also collaborate with the National Programme for Coders in conducting workshops for national and international talents in the UAE.

>> Dubai jobs: Demand for software developers skyrockets
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said coding has become a vital pillar for all key sectors, especially aerospace, aviation, transportation, health, education and economy, and its role is growing dramatically.
Al Olama said the National Programme for Coders aims to launch a series of initiatives in collaboration with its global partners to support and encourage coders to continue innovation, develop their technological and knowledge skills, and provide a variety of workshops and support training programmes in the field of coding.
>> More UAE students take up technology, coding courses
“Over the last six months, we have built a strong partnership and we’re very excited to extend our collaboration with the ministry under an MoU to collaborate in areas such as skills development and specific use cases in artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, software engineering and application of groundbreaking software development techniques,” said Alex Alexander, Emirates’ group chief technology officer.
