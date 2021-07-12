UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month

Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they need to move their organisations forward.

Coders in Dubai earn up to Dh35,000 per month, depending on their experience and expertise in new technologies.

Ruwise Sheriff, consultant for technology at Michael Page Middle East, said salaries vary with experience and different technology stacks the coders specialise in.

The usual salary range would be between Dh10,000 for entry level to Dh35,000 mid-level plus other benefits and perks.

Deepa Sud, CEO, Plum Jobs, says traditional salary scales have gone out of the window and are no longer relevant for coders due to a lack of software engineers.

“Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they need to move their organisations forward and adopt the latest technologies to serve and retain their customers better. Depending on location and level of expertise and specialisations they have in the latest technologies, coders’ salaries start at approximately Dh60,000 per annum,” she said.

“Since there is no specific education requirement for coders, anyone who has a desire to become a coder can attend coding boot camps and learn coding to develop their skills. Their worth is determined by how ably they apply their knowledge and expertise,” said Sud.

Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry, said the median salary of a coder at the entry-level is Dh15,000 per month and can continue to increase as people gain expertise in a particular specialisation. “The pay levels tend to be around Dh27,000 a month.”

