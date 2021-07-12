UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they need to move their organisations forward.
Coders in Dubai earn up to Dh35,000 per month, depending on their experience and expertise in new technologies.
Ruwise Sheriff, consultant for technology at Michael Page Middle East, said salaries vary with experience and different technology stacks the coders specialise in.
The usual salary range would be between Dh10,000 for entry level to Dh35,000 mid-level plus other benefits and perks.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai jobs: Demand for software developers skyrockets
Deepa Sud, CEO, Plum Jobs, says traditional salary scales have gone out of the window and are no longer relevant for coders due to a lack of software engineers.
“Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they need to move their organisations forward and adopt the latest technologies to serve and retain their customers better. Depending on location and level of expertise and specialisations they have in the latest technologies, coders’ salaries start at approximately Dh60,000 per annum,” she said.
“Since there is no specific education requirement for coders, anyone who has a desire to become a coder can attend coding boot camps and learn coding to develop their skills. Their worth is determined by how ably they apply their knowledge and expertise,” said Sud.
ALSO READ:
>> More UAE students take up technology, coding courses
Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry, said the median salary of a coder at the entry-level is Dh15,000 per month and can continue to increase as people gain expertise in a particular specialisation. “The pay levels tend to be around Dh27,000 a month.”
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Tailgating accidents down by 54%...
19,327 motorists fined for the serious traffic offence between... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: How a wheelchair-bound Emirati started...
The lady suffers from several health conditions such as obesity, end-... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Police fine over 5,000 motorists for unclear ...
Data available with the Abu Dhabi Police said that 5,177 motorists... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
97% of UAQ residents feel safe and secure to roam ...
Survey finds an appreciable 6% uptick as compared to last year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light