UAE: Doctor couple and son granted 10-year Golden Visas
The doctors received the honour for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Muhammed Fassaludeen AS and his wife Dr Razia Mele Vallopra are the latest recipients of the esteemed Golden Visas by the UAE Government.
Their son Adil Fazal, who is on Dr Razia’s sponsorship, also received his Golden Visa. He is studying in Grade 11 at the Delhi Private School in Dubai.
The doctors received the honour for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic and their contribution to the field of medicine.
“I am grateful to the authorities for recognising my efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is indeed a precious possession for my family and me,” said Dr Fassaludeen.
“We are delighted. Our family is grateful to the UAE Government for recognising our talents and bestowing the Golden Visas on us,” added Dr Razia.
Hailing from Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala, the family moved to the UAE in 2015.
Dr Fassaludeen is a cardiologist, while Dr Razia is a paediatrician working at Prime Medical Centre in Al Nahda, Sharjah.
Dr Fassaludeen has many honours in medicine. He pursued MBBS at Kottayam Medical College and MD in general medicine from Coimbatore Medical College. Before going to the UK and Ireland for MRCP and FRCP, he did his Doctorate in Medicine in Cardiology from Calicut Medical College.
They are residents of Al Nahda in Sharjah.
Dr Razia did MBBS from Calicut Medical College and got her MRCP and MRCPH from the Royal College in the UK.
Golden Visas are granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented professionals and meritorious students.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
