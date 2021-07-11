UAE: Cops help inmate attend daughter's wedding virtually

In the last six months, the social services centre made 486 'virtual visits' possible, connecting inmates with those inside and outside the country.

The Department of Social Services in Sharjah helped an inmate attend his daughter’s wedding remotely after he expressed his desire to be with her on her special day.

The Family Forum Centre of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah worked with Sharjah Police to help the inmate, who is serving a jail term, attend the special event with his family.

Fayza Hassan Khabab, Director of the Family Forum Centre, said that the centre helps inmates participate in family events in order to relieve them of psychological pressures.

In the last six months, the centre made 486 'virtual visits' possible, connecting inmates with those inside and outside the country.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai cops help prisoner attend daughter's graduation virtually

>> Prisoner in Sharjah virtually attends daughter's marriage

She added that this initiative is part of the department's strategies to maintain family cohesion, even if the family's circumstances are difficult, according to Al Bayan.

Khabab stated that the Family Forum Centre was the first to provide this electronic service in the country in 2017. It started with children before expanding to inmates, as it received a lot of appreciation from prisoners and their families who were able to connect with each other virtually.