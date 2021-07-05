UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada

The targeted audience must attain at least one year of experience in the industry.

UAE residents who are seeking greener pastures abroad now have an opportunity to work in Canada. These jobs are open for those who have experience working in the food and beverages (F&B) sector.

DM Immigration Consultants in Dubai is hiring restaurants managers and supervisors for top fast-food chains such as Tim Hortons, Wendy’s and Burger King in Dubai. The selected candidates will be relocated to Canada.

The job fair and a seminar will be held on July 11 from 5pm to 7pm at Millennium Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Another seminar will be held at Al Salam Street, Salam HQ Building, Abu Dhabi, on July 12.

The targeted audience must attain at least one year of experience in food and beverage in the capacity of restaurant supervisor or restaurant manager.

“This is essential to register as the first round of interviews will be conducted in DM Consultant office by our alliance, Career Canada Immigration. You can avail this opportunity to discuss and thereof, participate in the job fair by confirming your presence to our representative, Mr Vikrant, at the given helpline number 050-7341456 or via email (vikrant@dm-consultant.com),” said the company.

