UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000

Attractive pay packages and incentives are on offer.

With the opening up of the UAE economy, companies are organising walk-in interviews to recruit more people as they expand their operations. (Looking for a job in UAE? Here are some vacancies)

This week, walk-in interviews are taking place to recruit sales executives for personal loans and credit cards for a bank and technical staff for an FMCG company.

Candidates with 1-2 years of personal loan sales experience in the UAE can apply for the jobs.

The candidates should be self-motivated, result-oriented and passionate to meet targets and deadlines. The selected candidates will be offered up to Dh7,000 salary plus other attractive incentives.

The bank is also hiring credit card sales executives with local market experience. However, preference will be given to those candidates who can immediately join the bank.

Walk-in interviews for the jobs of personal loan and credit card sale executives will run till July 7 at Moativ Employment Services, Masaood Tower 2, next to Al Futtaim Automall, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

Leading FMCG company Unikai Foods is also recruiting van salesman, and mechanical and UHT technicians, offering an attractive salary package plus accommodation and transportation.

Candidates with two to five years’ experience can apply for the job. Walk-in interviews will run till July 8 at Unikai Foods, Al Quoz-1, Al Meydan Street, near Dubai Bowling Centre, Dubai.

