UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone
A statement released on Monday reiterated that these attacks reflect the group's blatant disregard for the international community.
The UAE has strongly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, today with an explosive drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these recurrent terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies. It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its position against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
-
Transport
Revealed: How Abu Dhabi students are learning to...
Drivers can be in jeopardy for non-compliance with road safety norms. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: New drive-through vehicle testing and...
The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops...
The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident... READ MORE
-
News
Electronic road permits must for amateur cyclists ...
Applications must be submitted no less than 48 hours from the date of ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target region with ...
A statement released on Monday reiterated that these attacks reflect... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expat volunteers for over 50,000 hours
Aishwarya Joshi has mobilised aid worth more than Dh950,000 per year... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: ‘Reading’ dog helps kids heal ...
A therapy animal is a great exemplar of nonpharmacological... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How Indians, Pakistanis can enter Dubai on...
Passengers will have to take a rapid PCR test at the airport six... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse